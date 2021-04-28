wrestling
WWE News: Triple H Sells $2.1 Million in Stock, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Triple H has unloaded a host of WWE stock, at a value of just over $2 million, according to a new filing. The company filed a form with the SEC noting that the WWE executive sold 37,115 shared, valued at a weighted average of $55.60. As PWInsider notes, it does not state if this is an actual sale or just the maturation of stock options.
The stock at that weighted average is worth $2.064 million. Triple H still owns 49,973 shares of stock.
– UpUpDownDown has released the latest episode of their ongoing Uno series featuring Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze:
