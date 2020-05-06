wrestling / News

Triple H Sells Over $1 Million Worth of His WWE Stock

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

WrestlingInc.com reports that per a recent WWE SEC filing, WWE executive Triple H sold 23,255 shares of his WWE stock on Monday, May 4 a $43.80 per share. The amount comes to a total of about $1,018,569.

Per the the filing, Triple H still owns 144,646 shares of Class A Common Stock following his stock sale. You can view the SEC filing HERE.

