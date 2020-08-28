WWE News: Triple H Sells Some WWE Stock, New Day Take On a Tank, Killer Kelly Praises WWE Untold Episode

Triple H has sold off some of his WWE stock shares. According to two new SEC filings (here and here) by WWE, The Game sold off 45,388 shares of stock on August 28th (about $2.07 million worth) and 7,419 shares on September 27th (about $340,000). He still owns 81,325 shares of stock according to the September 27th filing.

– The New Day’s Big E. and Kofi Kingston take on a tank in a new video for a three-part Beastmaster Challenge, sponsored by the game World of Tanks:

– Killer Kelly took to Twitter to praise the WWE Untold episode looking at Sasha Banks and Bayley’s match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn (you can see our report of the episode here). Kelly posted:

Just finished “WWE Untold” of @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE, and I don’t remember the last time I got goosebumps and super emotional watching a documentary. That match made me believe I could be a professional wrestler. And now it reminded me how much I love wrestling.