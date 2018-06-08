WWE News: Triple H Sends Belt To Stanley Cup Winners, Kalisto Visits Mexico City, Another Wrestler Advances In UK Tournament

– Triple H sent a replica WWE Championship to the winners of the 2018 Stanley Cup, The Washington Capitals.

Congratulations to the @Capitals, @ovi8, and the city of Washington, DC for their FIRST EVER #StanleyCup. To celebrate like the World Champions you are… …you will need one of these. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ASvA7IHvwF — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2018

– Kalisto recently visited Mexico City to promote the WWE Live events in Mexico in December and to be at Premios MTV MIAW 2018.

– Travis Banks has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WWE UK Championship tournament by beating El Ligero.