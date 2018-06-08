wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends Belt To Stanley Cup Winners, Kalisto Visits Mexico City, Another Wrestler Advances In UK Tournament
– Triple H sent a replica WWE Championship to the winners of the 2018 Stanley Cup, The Washington Capitals.
Congratulations to the @Capitals, @ovi8, and the city of Washington, DC for their FIRST EVER #StanleyCup. To celebrate like the World Champions you are…
…you will need one of these. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ASvA7IHvwF
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2018
– Kalisto recently visited Mexico City to promote the WWE Live events in Mexico in December and to be at Premios MTV MIAW 2018.
– Travis Banks has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WWE UK Championship tournament by beating El Ligero.
.@Travis_BanksPW has defeated @Ligero1 to advance to the next round of the @WWEUK Championship Tournament. #NXTDownload pic.twitter.com/9Hdybf8PFM
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2018