WWE News: Triple H Sends Belt To Stanley Cup Winners, Kalisto Visits Mexico City, Another Wrestler Advances In UK Tournament

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H sent a replica WWE Championship to the winners of the 2018 Stanley Cup, The Washington Capitals.

– Kalisto recently visited Mexico City to promote the WWE Live events in Mexico in December and to be at Premios MTV MIAW 2018.

– Travis Banks has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WWE UK Championship tournament by beating El Ligero.

