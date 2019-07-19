wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom Belt To England Cricket Team, Drake Maverick Posts A New Video From SDCC, Tryouts End In China
– Triple H sent a custom WWE championship belt to England Cricket after their win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.
An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019
– Drake Maverick is still looking for R-Truth at San Diego Comic-Con. He showed up yesterday dressed like a banana but is in normal clothes here.
Finding @RonKillings at #ComicCon2019 – Part 3#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/usty3vBqqQ
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 19, 2019
– WWE has posted a video talking with Xia Li, Kona Reeves and Reina Gonzalez about the recent tryouts in China, which just ended yesterday.
The #WWEChina Tryout has come to an end! @XiaWWE, @ReinaGWWE & @KonaReevesWWE discuss what they saw in Shanghai! #NXT pic.twitter.com/CyDGsGJ3qO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen
- More On RAW Reunion Being USA Network’s Idea, How A Similar Idea Was Planned For FOX, More
- Sean Waltman Recalls Chris Jericho Punching Enzo Amore: ‘Enzo Didn’t Do Anything About It’