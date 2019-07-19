wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom Belt To England Cricket Team, Drake Maverick Posts A New Video From SDCC, Tryouts End In China

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H sent a custom WWE championship belt to England Cricket after their win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

– Drake Maverick is still looking for R-Truth at San Diego Comic-Con. He showed up yesterday dressed like a banana but is in normal clothes here.

– WWE has posted a video talking with Xia Li, Kona Reeves and Reina Gonzalez about the recent tryouts in China, which just ended yesterday.

