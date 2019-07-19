WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom Belt To England Cricket Team, Drake Maverick Posts A New Video From SDCC, Tryouts End In China

– Triple H sent a custom WWE championship belt to England Cricket after their win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc — Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019

– Drake Maverick is still looking for R-Truth at San Diego Comic-Con. He showed up yesterday dressed like a banana but is in normal clothes here.

– WWE has posted a video talking with Xia Li, Kona Reeves and Reina Gonzalez about the recent tryouts in China, which just ended yesterday.