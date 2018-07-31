wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title to Real Madrid, Updated Card For WWE’s August 31st Event in Osaka, Japan
– Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to the Real Madrid soccer team for their big Champions League win. The team received the title while in Miami this week…
After 3 consecutive @ChampionsLeague wins, it’s time for @realmadrid to celebrate like a @WWE Champion! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/DDtmRqmA3z
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 30, 2018
💪🏆😎 También campeones de la @WWE… pic.twitter.com/JfJoippARu
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 30, 2018
– Here is the updated card for the WWE’s August 31st event in Osaka, Japan…
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee)
* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh)
* Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James
* Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak
* Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.