WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title to Real Madrid, Updated Card For WWE’s August 31st Event in Osaka, Japan

– Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to the Real Madrid soccer team for their big Champions League win. The team received the title while in Miami this week…

– Here is the updated card for the WWE’s August 31st event in Osaka, Japan…

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee)

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh)

* Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James

* Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

* Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.