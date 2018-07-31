Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title to Real Madrid, Updated Card For WWE’s August 31st Event in Osaka, Japan

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to the Real Madrid soccer team for their big Champions League win. The team received the title while in Miami this week…

– Here is the updated card for the WWE’s August 31st event in Osaka, Japan…

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee)
* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh)
* Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James
* Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak
* Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

