Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Tampa Bay Lightning

In a post on Twitter, Triple H revealed that he and WWE will send a custom WWE title to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup last night. He congratulated Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Bolts organization and the City of Tampa. The team defeated the Montreal Canadiens to win the Cup.

He wrote: “New year, same result. Congrats to @86Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the entire @TBLightning organization and the city of Tampa Bay on a dominating performance in the #StanleyCup finals. Time to make room for another custom @WWE Championship! #GoBolts”