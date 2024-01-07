– Triple H has sent an open invitation to NFL Hall of Famer, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and sports broadcaster Shannon Sharpe after the former NFL player recently spoke about his childhood love of professional wrestling during his Nightcap talk show. Growing up, Shannon Sharpe spoke about being a fan of the regional southern wrestling territories and how he wanted to be a pro wrestler at one point.

Triple H wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Love the respect and passion for the history of our business. @ShannonSharpe and the @NightcapShow_ crew are welcome to join us at a @WWE event any place, any time.”

Sharpe professed to Gordon Solie being his favorite wrestling announcer and was also a big fan of the likes of Bobo Brazil, Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, and more. You can view some clips of Sharpe talking about his days growing up a wrestling fan below: