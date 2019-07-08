WWE News: Triple H Sends WWE Belt To US Women’s Soccer Team, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Continue To Troll Haters, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy

– Triple H sent a WWE title belt to the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for winning the World Cup this weekend. He wrote on Twitter:

An inspiring performance and fourth #FIFAWWC win for the @USWNT. Congratulations to @mPinoe, @alexmorgan13 and the entire team and coaching staff for helping us all believe in #OneNationOneTeam! This custom @WWE Women’s Championship should help continue the celebration! pic.twitter.com/dBP9qO9bDj — Triple H (@TripleH) July 8, 2019

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are still trolling fans on Twitter who haven’t warmed up to the pairing.

– In the latest video from UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods plays more Dream Daddy.