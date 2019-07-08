wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends WWE Belt To US Women’s Soccer Team, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Continue To Troll Haters, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy
– Triple H sent a WWE title belt to the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for winning the World Cup this weekend. He wrote on Twitter:
An inspiring performance and fourth #FIFAWWC win for the @USWNT.
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 8, 2019
– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are still trolling fans on Twitter who haven’t warmed up to the pairing.
C8H11NO2+C10H12N2O+C43H66N12O12S2
📸 @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/2OunhnCZ3T
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 7, 2019
“Are they getting angrier on twitter yet?” #seckyissucky pic.twitter.com/FKrEa4z00L
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 7, 2019
– In the latest video from UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods plays more Dream Daddy.
