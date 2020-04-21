Triple H Set for This Week’s After the Bell

– WWE has announced that Triple H will be the guest on this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast. Triple H will be on to talk about his 25th anniversary celebration of his WWE career. The new episode debuts on Thursday, April 23. You can check out the full announcement below:

Triple H returns to WWE After the Bell to talk 25th anniversary, WrestleMania 36 and more

On this Thursday’s WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Triple H returns to reflect on his remarkable 25-year career and much more as WWE celebrates The Game’s quarter-century of in-ring dominance all this week.

Starting off in WWE as an egotistical Connecticut Blueblood in 1995, 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Triple H evolved into the leader of D-Generation X and ultimately became the squared circle’s Cerebral Assassin, amassing 14 World Championships and pushing the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena and even his best friend Shawn Michaels to their absolute limit. Today, The King of Kings oversees the future of WWE with the revolutionary black-and-gold brand, NXT.

HHH has been part of some of the most iconic moments, rivalries and matches in sports-entertainment history, and this Thursday’s WWE After the Bell is one trip down memory lane you won’t want to miss. Plus, you’ll hear behind-the-scenes details about WrestleMania 36 – including its blockbuster Boneyard Match – you won’t find anywhere else.