Triple H Set For Facebook Live Interview After NXT Takeover: WarGames

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

– Triple H will be doing his traditional Facebook Live interview following this weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. The Game posted to Twitter to promote the interview with Cathy Kelley, which will start after WarGames goes off the air on Saturday.

NXT Takeover: WarGames takes place on Saturday at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network.

