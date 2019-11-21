wrestling / News
Triple H Set For Facebook Live Interview After NXT Takeover: WarGames
November 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H will be doing his traditional Facebook Live interview following this weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. The Game posted to Twitter to promote the interview with Cathy Kelley, which will start after WarGames goes off the air on Saturday.
NXT Takeover: WarGames takes place on Saturday at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network.
Visit my official Facebook page (https://t.co/4an7NwfrQW) for an exclusive interview immediately following #NXTTakeOver: WarGames LIVE from Chicago, IL. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HyFG7OG4ir
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- ACH Says Vince McMahon Can’t Hold Him Down After Being Announced For Independent Events
- Hugo Savinovich Remembers Bret Hart Destroying The Spanish Announce Table After Montreal Screwjob
- Bruce Prichard on Why Big Show Was Given the Title at Survivor Series 1999, Says They Were Trying to Do ‘Something New and Different’
- CM Punk Is Not Concerned About Upsetting WWE With His Lack of a Filter, Thinks WWE Is Overproduced, Says WWE Should Let People Be ‘Less Scripted’