Various News: Triple H Set For Facebook Live Interview After NXT Takeover, Three More Join PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament, Bound for Glory Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

– Triple H will have a Facebook Live Q&A with Cathy Kelly on Saturady after NXT Takeover: Toronto II.

– Dragon Lee, Pentagon Jr. and Daisuke Sekimoto have all joined the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2019 tournament. They join a list that includes: A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti, Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Caveman Ugg, Jake Atlas, Tony Deppen, Fenix, Lucky Kid, Joey Janela, Brody King, Bárbaro Cavernario, Jungle Boy, Black Taurus, Rey Horus, David Starr, Laredo Kid and Jeff Cobb.

– Bound for Glory VIP pacakges and ringside tickets go on sale tomorrow. The event happens on October 20 at Villa Park, Illinois.