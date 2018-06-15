wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Set For Live Interview After NXT Takeover, Lince Dorado Working As Trainer For Indie Talent, Bayley Celebrates Birthday
– Triple H will have a live interview with Cathy Kelley on Facebook Live after NXT Takeover: Chicago II tomorrow.
– Lince Dorado is currently working as a trainer for the I Believe In Wrestling Dojo in Orlando.
Great, long day of #ProWrestling #LuchaLibre #training in #Orlando! They're still going w/ open ring. Thank you as always #WWE #205Live's #LinceDorado. Tomorrow, 12pm w/ Kafka & 4pm w/ Chase. Friday, live event at the Dojo. Tickets at the door or online at https://t.co/BaaRSOaEgf pic.twitter.com/2B5pybjfEd
— Team Vision Dojo (@TeamVisionDojo) June 14, 2018
– Bayley turned 29 years old today. WWE celebrated her birthday with a photo gallery.
HUGS ALL AROUND today in celebration of @itsBayleyWWE's birthday! https://t.co/IkdhE9cH2e
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2018