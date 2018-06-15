Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Set For Live Interview After NXT Takeover, Lince Dorado Working As Trainer For Indie Talent, Bayley Celebrates Birthday

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE

– Triple H will have a live interview with Cathy Kelley on Facebook Live after NXT Takeover: Chicago II tomorrow.

– Lince Dorado is currently working as a trainer for the I Believe In Wrestling Dojo in Orlando.

– Bayley turned 29 years old today. WWE celebrated her birthday with a photo gallery.

