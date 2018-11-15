WWE News: Triple H Set For Post-Takeover Interview, Memorable Randy Savage Promos, Rock Touts Under Armor Success

– Triple H is set to do the traditional post-NXT Takeover interview following War Games. The Game posted to Twitter noting that he will be interviewed by Cathy Kelley on Facebook immediately after the event:

Go to my official Facebook page https://t.co/4an7NwfrQW immediately following #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II to see an exclusive LIVE interview hosted by @catherinekelley. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/uWZvVmDs7l — Triple H (@TripleH) November 15, 2018

– The Rock also posted to Twitter, noting that his new Project Rock shoes from Under Armor have become the brand’s top sellers:

Crazy response 🔥 👟

In less than 1 week, you’ve made my new #ProjectRock1s the #1 selling shoe for @UnderArmour.

THANK YOU!!!

Train hard. Stay strong.

Enjoy the gear… https://t.co/SSR8b5nbUs https://t.co/juuINIGG8s — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 16, 2018

– WWE posted a video of Randy Savage’s most memorable interviews in honor of what would have been his birthday: