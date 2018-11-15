Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Set For Post-Takeover Interview, Memorable Randy Savage Promos, Rock Touts Under Armor Success

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE

– Triple H is set to do the traditional post-NXT Takeover interview following War Games. The Game posted to Twitter noting that he will be interviewed by Cathy Kelley on Facebook immediately after the event:

– The Rock also posted to Twitter, noting that his new Project Rock shoes from Under Armor have become the brand’s top sellers:

– WWE posted a video of Randy Savage’s most memorable interviews in honor of what would have been his birthday:

