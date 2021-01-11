WWE has announced that Triple H will make his return to RAW and kick off tonight’s show. As previously reported, WWE has already had to shuffle around plans for tonight’s episode after the company announced that Drew McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19.

While WWE didn’t specify what Triple H’s role on the show will be, there were reports that the plan was still for Randy Orton to be in the main event of the show due to RAW going head to head with the college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.

Here’s the full release from WWE, which hints at Triple H’s involvement having something to do with last week’s Legends Night edition of the show: