Triple H Set For Tonight Episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley Segment Added

WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s episode of Smackdown on FOX, including an appearance from Triple H. It was noted that The Game will be on hand to address the fallout from the Wrestlemania 40 Kickoff Show.

Meanwhile, Bayley will be there to talk about leaving Damage CTRL. Here’s the updated lineup:

* #1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin

* Logan Paul finds out his next challenger for the US title

* Triple H to address Wrestlemania 40 Kickoff Show fallout

* Bayley to discuss Damage CTRL departure