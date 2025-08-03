wrestling / News
Triple H Labels Seth Rollins’ WWE SummerSlam Cash-In ‘The Heist Of The Summer’
Triple H has come up with a new name for Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam night one. WWE referred to Rollins’ cash in on CM Punk last night as the “Ruse of the Century” on TV but the WWE CCO has a different name for it, calling it the “Heist Of The Summer” on social media.
The Game posted to his Twitter account to comment on Rollins’ win, writing:
“Adding to the long list of moments and insane celebrations…the ‘Heist of the Summer’.
Congratulations @WWERollins.
Night 2 of #SummerSlam. Are you ready?”
Rollins revealed that his knee injury was a work and cashed in on Punk immediately after Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.
