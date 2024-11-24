– WWE Superstar B-Fab recently competed in her first WWE TV since February earlier this month on SmackDown, competing in the first round of the WWE United Statest Title Tournament. She faced Bayley and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat Match that was won by Bayley. Triple H recently shared a video on social media, showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage of B-Fab rehearsing her entrance, along with some footage from after the match.

Triple H wrote in the caption, “Last week, @TheVibeBri made a big impact in her #SmackDown debut. All of the hard work continues to pay off. The Women’s United States Championship Tournament continues tonight.” You can view that clip below: