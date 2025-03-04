wrestling / News
Triple H Shares Candid Backstage Video With Travis Scott From WWE Elimination Chamber
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a candid backstage video from WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, showing an interaction with rapper Travis Scott after his bombshell segment with The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. After greeting and embracing Triple H, Scott notes that “This might be better than ‘low-key’ performing. It was like a whole ‘nother vibe! It was so crazy ’cause like, in the ring, I was like, ‘Oh John, we about to be like straight bad guys!” He added that he’s “already hooked” on wrestling.
Travis Scott took part in the beatdown with John Cena and The Rock on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. You can view the clip that Triple H shared below. He wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing like it @trvisXX. @TheRock @WWE”
There’s nothing like it @trvisXX. @TheRock @WWE pic.twitter.com/6QkZhwahcG
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2025
