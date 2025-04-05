wrestling / News

Triple H Shares Clip of Moment With Rey Fenix Following His WWE SmackDown Debut

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Fenix WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, new WWE Superstar Rey Fenix was victorious in his in-ring debut last night on WWE SmackDown, beating Nathan Frazer in a singles bout. After the match, Triple H shared a video of him embracing Rey Fenix backstage on social media. He wrote in the caption, “Just getting started @ReyFenixMx. #SmackDown @WWE” You can view that clip below:

