Triple H Shares First Look at New NXT UK Set (Video)

NXT UK will have a new set when it returns, and Triple H has shared the first look at it. The Game posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday with the first look at the set, which is based out of the BT Sport studios in London. You can check it out below.

Triple H captioned the video:

“As #WWENXT prepares for #NXTSuperTuesday tonight, @BTSport’s incredible, state of the art facility, in the heart of London, has been transformed into the new home for the relaunch of @NXTUK.”

The brand is set to air its first new content since the pandemic forced them to shut down in March on September 17th. BT Sport also shared a post with some quotes from Triple H from his recent media call, which read:

“BT has been, I can’t say it enough, an amazing partner. When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do,” he said. “But they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally. “It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to be in there longterm, to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.”

