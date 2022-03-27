Triple H Shares Gratitude For Support After Retirement Announcement

Triple H is feeling the love after his retirement announcement, and he took to social media to react to the support he’s received. As noted, The Game announced on Friday that he was retired following his health issue last year.

After people across the internet posted messages of appreciation and support for Triple H over the last few days, he took to Twitter today to write:

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.

– Louis L’Amor I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I’m grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I’d never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day… I know I am!

twitter.com/TripleH/status/1508219373600722947