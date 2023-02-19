– During the post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber, Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked what he thinks about a potential WWE sale and what he would want out of potential new owners. He noted as long as the WWE is allowed to continue doing their jobs and put their passions on display, he’s good with a new buyer. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Depends on who is buying, I suppose. What the offer is, what the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. That’s not a cop-out answer. I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight, in some small way, create the magic we did here tonight. To me, it’s the best gig on the planet. As long we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent are allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I’m good. It is what it is.”

As previously reported, the WWE sale is expected to take place later this year. WWE also hired JPMorgan as an advisor for the potential sale.