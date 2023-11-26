– The Voice of the Voiceless, the former WWE Champion, CM Punk, made his long-awaited return tonight at WWE Survivor Series. Punk made his return following the main event WarGames match, and the Chicago area crowd was on their feet. Following the event, Triple H spoke about the return during the post-show press conference, indicating that the deal with CM Punk came together with WWE very recently, and they kept the lid on it tight.

Also, Triple H shared a photo with Punk on social media, showing that the Chief Creative Officer of WWE welcomed back Punk with open arms, delivering the customary, Triple H points to you photo. Following his WWE exit in 2014, Punk was openly critical of Triple H during their feud in 2011. So, it appears the two men have made amends and buried their bitter backstage rivalry.

The caption in the X post reads, “Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries” It does indeed feel like hell has finally frozen over with this moment. Triple H noted during tonight’s post-show press conference that CM Punk is a “conversation starter.”

It’s rumored that Punk’s new WWE deal was finalized earlier today, and plans for his return were rushed so he could appear at Survivor Series tonight to close out the show.

Punk had previously interacted with Triple H earlier in April backstage at Raw in Chicago, where he basically walked in backstage following his flight home, which also had other WWE talents. Punk and Triple H did speak backstage during the event.

While Punk did eventually return to AEW a couple of months later, he was fired not long after, stemming from an incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. A week later, AEW and Tony Khan announced that Punk was fired from the company “with cause,” apparently freeing him up for a WWE return.