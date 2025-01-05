– WWE Raw makes its Netflix debut tomorrow night, and WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan are already at the Intuit Dome as tomorrow’s setup is being built. Triple H shared a photo from the venue as they prep for the big night.

Triple H said tomorrow’s Raw will be “the biggest Raw in history.” He wrote, “The build to the biggest Raw in history….@IntuitDome tomorrow night. ONE day away from the Netflix Era. @netflix @WWE” You can view the photo that he shared below.

Tomorrow’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut starts at 8:00 pm EST.