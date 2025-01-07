wrestling / News

Triple H Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Raw on Netflix Debut

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a message from last night’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut at the Intuit Dome. He also shared a photo with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, who was also in attendance at the event.

Triple H wrote, “From the moment @IntuitDome doors opened, through the final bell.. what an incredible night. A MASSIVE thank you to the @WWEUniverse in LA and around the world for being part of the first-ever #RawOnNetflix! See you in 7 days…@netflix”

