Triple H Reveals How Proud He Is of the Growth of the WWE Women’s Divisions

– WWE executive Triple H shared a message on Twitter today, praising the WWE women’s roster on the fifth anniversary of the WWE Women’s Evolution. You can check out that tweet below. As previously reported, WWE has dubbed this week as “Women’s Evolution Week,” celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Women’s Evolution or Revolution.

Triple H wrote, “Cannot overstate how proud I am to see the growth in the #WWERaw, #Smackdown, and #WWENXT Women’s divisions. It took legends, hall of famers, and women from every generation to get where it is today. Excited to watch you all inspire the next generation. #WomensEvolution” You can view his tweet below.