Triple H Shares Story About Michael Hayes Thinking He Ruined His Wedding To Stephanie McMahon

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H shared a funny story about how Michael Hayes thought he ruined his wedding to Stephanie McMahon because he got on the mic and sang while drunk. The story is below.

“There’s a moment for me, when Steph and I got married, and Michael Hayes sang at my wedding,” Triple H shared. “First song was ‘Jailhouse Rock’, was amazing, he wanted to go into some second song in a drunken stupor and Linda went by and stole the microphone out of his hand and when I returned from my honeymoon, he had left a message on my answering machine saying, ‘Trip, I’m sorry, I ruined your wedding and apparently I screwed up and ruined your wedding’ and I called him immediately and was like, ‘Michael, if you would have called teenage me, sitting on the couch, eating a bowl of cereal, watching the Von Erichs beat up the Freebirds, I mean the Freebirds beat up the Von Erichs, that that guy, the big blonde haired guy, was going to sing at your wedding, I would have been out of my mind. I said it was the highlight. No issues.”

