Triple H Shares Video of Incredible Moment for Superfan at WWE NXT UK TV Tapings

– WWE executive Triple H shared a video of a young superfan receiving a unique experience in WWE NXT UK. Metro UK reports that BT Sport Studios and the NXT UK roster gave 19-year-old superfan Honey Williams a big at the latest set of NXT UK tapings.

During the tapings, Honey was surprised with her own NXT UK Women’s Championship title belt. She also got to sit on the ring while the entire NXT UK roster surrounding the ring and gave her a huge round of applause.

Triple H later shared the video of the moment and wrote in the tweet, “Every @WWE Superstar owes their success to our fans. Honey, YOU are the embodiment of not only #WeAreNXTUK but the entire WWE Universe. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing everyone what a true superstar is!”

Honey Williams also received a personal message from NXT executive Shawn Michaels. Michaels said in the message, “I just wanted to say, on behalf of myself, the WWE, and of course the NXT UK family – thank you so much for love and care and support over the years. All of our best, and we love you, sweetheart. Thank you so much!”

You can see clips of the incredible moment with Honey Williams and Shawn Michaels’ message to her below:

Every @WWE Superstar owes their success to our fans. Honey, YOU are the embodiment of not only #WeAreNXTUK but the entire WWE Universe. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing everyone what a true superstar is! pic.twitter.com/L8sRviT14J — Triple H (@TripleH) July 9, 2022