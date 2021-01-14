Triple H & Shawn Michaels Hype Up WALTER vs. A-Kid on Today’s NXT UK

– WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and Shawn Michaels tweeted on the upcoming NXT UK Championship match on today’s show featuring WALTER vs. A-Kid. You can view their comments from Twitter below.

Triple H stated, “I’ve shared my feelings about @WalterAUT’s dominance in #NXTUK before. @AKidWrestler has a tough mountain to climb in this match…but I can guarantee this will be [fire emojis] #NXTUK airs TODAY! @WWENetwork.”

Michaels wrote, “I have personally been excited to watch this match since it was first announced. I think any fan of @WWE, @WWENXT, @NXTUK or our business AT ALL will want to watch today’s episode and this match. DO. NOT. MISS. IT!!!! #NXTUK.”

The title bout will take place on today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

