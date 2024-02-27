Triple H & Shawn Michaels Meet With The CW

– WWE executives Shawn Michaels and Triple H shared comments on social media this week on a recent meeting at The CW’s HQ. They recently met with The CW regarding the upcoming move for WWE NXT scheduled for later this fall. Shawn Michaels wrote, “Incredible meeting with our new friends @TheCW. Ready to change (ahem) The Game this October. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @TripleH”

Triple H added, “If you know anything about #DX, you know our relationship with TV networks has come a long way Exciting day with @ShawnMichaels and @TheCW team. #WWENXT is ready to take over. #WeAreNXT”

The move for NXT to The CW starts in October 2024.