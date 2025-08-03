– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque appeared on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show to discuss tonight’s event. Triple H also brought out country artist Jelly Roll, who made his WWE in-ring debut tonight, teaming with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Triple H praised Jelly Roll’s performance and gave him his highest respect during the post-show. Below are some highlights:

Triple H on how Jelly Roll over-delivered: “100%. I said this to him in the back, when he was done and he walked in the back. The doc was checking him out and making sure he was okay, and I walked up to him, and I said, ‘The one thing you did here was make everybody proud. You earned your spot in our business.’ You earned that. And the biggest thing that I’ll tell him, and I’ll tell him again right now, and I don’t say it to a lot of people unless it’s really earned, but my respect *Clasps hands with Jelly Roll*.”

Jelly Roll on stepping into the ring: “It’s right up there next to marrying my wife and having the birth of my child. It’s the greatest show on I’ve ever done. It feels right up there with the first time I played the Grand Ole Opry. It was spiritual. It was special, even to be getting my ass kicked a bunch. It’s funny to be getting your butt kicked and still feel kind of good about it afterwards. I’m sore, I’m hurt, but I’m not injured, so…”

Jelly on what he learned about himself: “I learned a lot about myself, obviously. I’ve always love this, man. I’ve been a life-long wrestling fan. I’ve been in this parking lot. I’ve been one of these guys up in the 300s watching this. I’ve been watching wrestling since the 90s in person. It’s just ingrained in my soul. I was just a kid tonight. I was just 12-year-old Jelly exploding tonight. Every hug he never got, he just got.”

Triple H on Jelly Roll earning everyone’s respect: “When I say earn respect, it’s not just tonight. It’s not just going out there and performing in front of 58,000 people. It is all the work to get to the place where you performed. It’s like I said, champions are made when are you working in the times that nobody sees. What they don’t see is what it took him to get here tonight. Hundreds of pounds of weight loss, hours, and hours, and hours in the gym, dedicating himself to be here to do this, walking into the Performance Center, moving to Orlando so that he can train there. What? You break your finger the first day? Broke his finger, day one, taped it up, taped it to the other ones, got right back in there and went and did it. But also a guy who that when he went to the Performance Center, would go there, would kill himself training, and then would grab the broom and sweep the ring out with everybody else. The respect he has for what we do, for the men and women that are in the back that dedicate their life to this, what they’ve done, that’s why I say respect. Not just for what he did tonight because that’s a hell of a moment. That’s a hell of a motivating force, right? *Points to the crowd* Everything he went through tonight, phenomenal tonight, put up with all that pain. Tomorrow, he’s going to feel like a bus hit him. Like a bus backed over him. But the truth is, it’s all the bumps that he took. It’s all the things that he went through, all that pain and suffering, all those blood, sweat, and tears that he spent on the way to getting here where nobody was watching. That respect.”

Triple H on a Jelly Roll return to WWE: “I don’t think I can stop it. He’s already talked to me about coming back. He’s already talked to me about doing more. We’ll see when the time is right, and you know, when you have that level of respect for people, you want to be able to see them have that opportunity again. So, we’ll be talking, and we’ll see what he can do. I’m sure he’s got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, so we’ll see.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.