Triple H Speaking at National Sports Forum

– WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H is taking part in the National Sports Forum today. He will speak with Andy Milovich on WWE, NXT, the ThunderDome, WrestleMania, and talent recruitment and development.

