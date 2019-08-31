Triple H Wants to See Jordan Devlin Face WALTER in NXT UK

– The Irish recently interviewed WWE executive Triple H who discussed NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on Jordan Devlin: “His transformation and what he has done in the NXT UK brand with the guidance of the people around him has taken him to a whole new level. The thing people need to keep in mind, as hot as that was locally, Jordan is a different performer today than he was a year ago and a year before that. He is a different performer from the guy that I saw when we first started this was very good and had a lot of potential. The guy I see now is a global star on every level and he is really just getting started.”

Triple H on a possible Jordan Devlin vs. WALTER match: “I want to see the best face the best. For me, styles make fights, it’s what makes them great. When I think about the NXT UK brand, clearly Jordan Devlin comes to mind as one of the top of the top, and clearly WALTER comes to mind – obviously as the NXT UK Champion as he is now, and is very clearly one of the best, if not the best. Do I want to see that? Yeah. When you do see that in NXT UK, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”