Triple H Says WWE Wants Ronda Rousey Back When She Is Ready, Claims She Picked Up Wrestling Faster Than Kurt Angle

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE executive Triple H, who addressed the status of former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey has been MIA in WWE since she lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last year. Triple H addressed some of Rousey’s recent comments about wrestling being “fake” and how WWE definitely wants her back when she’s ready. Below are some highlights and a clip of the chat.

Triple H on Ronda Rousey in WWE: “I think Ronda is in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out. The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really, or is she attacking the business because she knows that will light up fans that love the business? Absolutely, and so … you’d have to ask her.”

Triple H on if WWE wants her back: “You put your promoter hat on for a minute, and you go, ‘Hey, Ronda Rousey wants to come work for me.’ Of course you want her. Of course we do, right? Like — and I’ll be honest with you, she’s been one of the greatest performers for us, ever. You know, I mean, she picked it up so incredibly quickly. When you look back at what Ronda did with us, the brief period of time she was with us, her first match was at WrestleMania. Right? 70,000+ people in a tag match with myself and Steph [McMahon] and Kurt [Angle], just like — talk about pressure and everything else. And she totally kills it. Yeah. And then she gets into a place where she’s doing it on a regular basis, every week on live TV, and going out there and just stealing the show a lot of times with a lot of other great performers. Don’t get me wrong, but for her to able to do [that], I’ve never seen anybody pick it up [that fast].”

Triple H on Rousey picking up wrestling faster than Kurt Angle: “I used to think Kurt Angle picked it up faster than anybody I had ever seen in my life, and at that point in time, I hadn’t. She picked it up faster. And her instincts were just — you know, even when she was just training for it, she’d do something, you’d correct her. You’d go, ‘Here’s why.’ She’d go, ‘Okay, great. I got it.’ And then, *snaps fingers* done. She’d never do it the other way again, in the zone, one of he hardest working people.”

Triple H on Rousey wanting to train through a bad case of food poisoning: “There’s a moment in time where we flew over to Orlando to train, and we all flew after a show and flew there that night. Ronda ate some sushi, and then the next morning, oh my god, she’s really sick and bad food poisoning. So, I say, ‘Let’s bag it [training].’ I get a call a little bit later, ‘No, no. She’s coming.’ And she shows up, and she’s green. And she gets in there, and she’s going and going and going. And i’m watching her turn greener and greener. And she’s going and going and going. And finally, like I had to say, ‘That’s enough.’ And she was angry. She was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m good. I’m good.’ I’m like, ‘Ronda. You’re done. I’m not asking the question. You’re done. Let’s go bag it. Let’s get out of here. You’ve done everything you can do.’ She’s a thoroughbred. You got to be the jockey and pull the reins or they’ll run themselves to death, right? And that’s what she is. Yeah, when she is ready, we still have a great relationship on everything. When she’s ready, absolutely.”

