Triple H Spotted With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week, Maxxine Dupri Walks Runway
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
Triple H was spotted with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week for some of the shows. NYFW runs from September 7 to 13. Also at the event was Maxxine Dupri, who walked the runway representing Jovani.
Hi all, did we know Triple H was front row next to Jeff Bezos for Staud Clothing at New York Fashion Week? #WWE #nyfw pic.twitter.com/sSv18oAHW3
— Classic Catch (@ClassicCatch84) September 11, 2023
