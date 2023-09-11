wrestling / News

Triple H Spotted With Jeff Bezos and Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week, Maxxine Dupri Walks Runway

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Triple H was spotted with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel at New York Fashion Week for some of the shows. NYFW runs from September 7 to 13. Also at the event was Maxxine Dupri, who walked the runway representing Jovani.

