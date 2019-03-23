WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie Attend a KISS Concert, Baron Corbin Promising to End Kurt Angle’s Career on a Loss, Top 10 Ferocious Front Row Altercations

– WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended a KISS concert last night at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Triple H tweeted out some photos from the event, which you can see below.

– Baron Corbin put out a tweet this week hyping up his scheduled WrestleMania 35 match against Kurt Angle. You can check out that tweet and image he posted below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Ferocious Front-Row Altercations. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.