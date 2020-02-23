wrestling / News

UPDATED: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Backstage at Fury vs. Wilder 2 (Pics, Video)

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UPDATE: WWE’s Triple H later tweeted out a photo with his wife, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, from ringside at tonight’s mega boxing event. You can check out the ringside photo he tweeted out below.

ORIGINAL: Husband and wife and WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are backstage at tonight’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II boxing fight. You can check out some images and photo of them at the event below. The Premiere Boxing account showed Fury speaking to Triple H at the event. Also, the WWE on FOX account shared footage of McMahon and Triple H arriving to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the fight, which is available below.

The footage shows Fury telling the WWE executive, “I’m feeling good, ready for a war!” Also, Stephanie McMahon joked that they’re “ready for the run-in.”

Previously, Tyson Fury has worked with WWE and appeared on WWE programming. He worked a wrestling match with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 last October. Later on, Fury said he was open to returning to the WWE and left the door open for a return at WrestleMania in April.

Tonight’s fight is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada and being broadcast live on pay-per-view.

