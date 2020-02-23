wrestling / News
UPDATED: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Backstage at Fury vs. Wilder 2 (Pics, Video)
UPDATE: WWE’s Triple H later tweeted out a photo with his wife, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, from ringside at tonight’s mega boxing event. You can check out the ringside photo he tweeted out below.
Getting ready for #FuryWilder2 @MGMGrand with @StephMcMahon. @espn @premierboxing @WWEonFox @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/sNBhol0YEj
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 23, 2020
ORIGINAL: Husband and wife and WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are backstage at tonight’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II boxing fight. You can check out some images and photo of them at the event below. The Premiere Boxing account showed Fury speaking to Triple H at the event. Also, the WWE on FOX account shared footage of McMahon and Triple H arriving to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the fight, which is available below.
The footage shows Fury telling the WWE executive, “I’m feeling good, ready for a war!” Also, Stephanie McMahon joked that they’re “ready for the run-in.”
Previously, Tyson Fury has worked with WWE and appeared on WWE programming. He worked a wrestling match with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 last October. Later on, Fury said he was open to returning to the WWE and left the door open for a return at WrestleMania in April.
Tonight’s fight is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada and being broadcast live on pay-per-view.
BIG 🌟 power backstage at @MGMGrand as @Tyson_Fury talks with @TripleH.
ORDER #WilderFury2 NOW: https://t.co/0Z5dXS9T5c pic.twitter.com/i0hSCM5hVz
— PBC (@premierboxing) February 23, 2020
'The Game' @TripleH and @StephMcMahon arrive at the @MGMGrand for #WilderFury2. pic.twitter.com/sQdi8POrkj
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 23, 2020
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and more. The stars are out for #WilderFury2 🌟
Stream the fight on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/6ELWRZMz63 pic.twitter.com/BPjX1wmDft
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020
"I'm feeling good, ready for a war!" 👊
Triple H pops in to Tyson Fury's dressing room before the big fight 👏 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/rQ81N7yhBS
— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020
