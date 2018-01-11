Triple H and Stephanie McMahon On Why Donald Trump Was Left Out of WWE’s Sizzle Reel

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon answered questions about why Donald Trump didn’t show up in WWE’s TCA sizzle reel. Deadline reports that the company aired a reel that featured several highlights from WWE.

When asked about why Trump, who has shared edited videos of himself in WWE on Twitter, wasn’t in the reel, Triple H said that Trump was one of several celebrities who didn’t make the reel. He noted Barack Obama and Arnold Schwarzenegger as other examples, saying, “To pick one is trying to get to a destination you’re trying to get to.”

McMahon added, “WWE is non partisan. We are the greatest combination of every culture, gender, socio economic background [et cetera].”

When asked if Linda McMahon being in Trump’s cabinet meant they felt they shouldn’t put him in the reel, McMahon noted, “We made a strategic decision to not put forth any type of partisan politics at all…[it’s a] decision we made in our programming, not just in our sizzle.”