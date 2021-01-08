wrestling / News
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels Praise NXT New Year’s Evil Competitors
Last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil went over fairly well, and Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Shawn Michaels all posted to social media to praise the show’s stars. The trio posted to social media to praise several members of the NXT roster including Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley for their Last Woman Standing match, Santos Escobar for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship retention over Gran Metalik, and more.
You can see the reactions below:
That match and this entire show is on 🔥! @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE #NXTNYE #WeAreNXT #LASTWOMANSTANDING @WWENXT @USA_Network https://t.co/P5KV11N0EY
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 7, 2021
Both of these women should be incredibly proud of this match. All I can say is congratulations on a brutal battle… and OUCH! #NXTNYE #WWENXT https://t.co/QJe0PPVSiM
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021
Wow. What a match! 👏 #WWENXT https://t.co/tcARPwUNLX
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 7, 2021
Another level. #NXTNYE #WWENXT https://t.co/y4dkSbnx9c
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021
Every bit as physical as the last encounter and one hell of a main event. #AndStill #NXTChampionship #NXTNYE https://t.co/Rorg0TNUMr
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021
