Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels Praise NXT New Year’s Evil Competitors

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil went over fairly well, and Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Shawn Michaels all posted to social media to praise the show’s stars. The trio posted to social media to praise several members of the NXT roster including Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley for their Last Woman Standing match, Santos Escobar for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship retention over Gran Metalik, and more.

