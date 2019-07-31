WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Set for Summerslam Meet & Greet, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments, The Rock and Roman Reigns on Family in Hobbs & Shaw

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are set to appear at a special Summerslam Weekend Meet & Greet event on Friday, August 9. The event is scheduled for 5:00 pm local time at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Ticket sales will benefit Connor’s Cure. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, August 2. Triple H tweeted out the following on the event:

– The Top 10 Smackdown Live moments for this week are out. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video below.

– WWE released a new video featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns talking about their family history and connecting with their Samoan culture in Hobbs & Shaw. The film arrives in theaters on Friday, August 2. You can check out that video below.