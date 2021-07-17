wrestling / News

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Welcomed & Greeted Fans Before WWE SmackDown

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE.com released a new photo gallery showing executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon greeting fans and welcoming the WWE Universe to last night’s SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. You can see some of those photos shared by WWE and Triple H on Twitter below. More are available at the above link.

Also, The Game added on last night’s show, “An electric feeling before tonight’s episode of #Smackdown. @StephMcMahon and I couldn’t wait to see the @WWE Universe! We’re live on @FOXTV in less than a half hour from Houston, TX!!! #WelcomeHome @WWEonFOX @ToyotaCenter”

Meanwhile, Stephanie tweeted, “We couldn’t wait a second longer!!! Welcome HOME Houston!!! #SmackDown @TripleH”

