Triple H On Teaming With Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania 34 To Face Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey, Favorite Moments From Match

In a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsNation, Triple H discussed teaming with Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, his favorite moments from the match, and much more. You can read Triple H’s comments below.

Triple H on teaming with Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey: “That was surreal. The whole build on the Ronda thing organically got to a place where – it was something she really wanted to do from the very first moment I talked to her was something with Steph. You include Kurt Angle in there, so now you have this Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the greatest guys in the business who I love working with. You want to make sure it’s right for him. It’s Ronda’s first match ever, and Steph has had a limited amount of matches. We’ve never wrestled at WrestleMania together in this capacity, so us having a match together at WrestleMania was epic in and of itself. And Steph and Ronda – I have a very strong relationship with Ronda. It’s a very business relationship. But Steph and Ronday, sometimes I feel like they’re sisters. They talk all the time. But it’s Ronda Rousey, and she is the premier ass-kicker on the planet.

“Steph, she trained like a demon for this thing. When you’re a mom of three – that’s a full-time gig – and on top of that, an executive and doing all your day-to-day, 24/7s getting read for WrestleMania and then training twice a day, it’s physically exhausting yourself to that point. Then when we started getting ready for the match, as we’re putting it together and training in the ring with Ronda, Steph and Ronda are in there beating the tar out of each other – mostly Steph getting the tar beat out of her every day. I would look at her somedays and she’d have bruises all over her just from Ronda’s punches. But she was loving it and having a blast. It was an intense for her. She worked so hard, and the two of them just killed it. I’m glad for Kurt it was an epic moment, and the whole thing was an epic moment. I’m glad it worked out well.”

On his favorite moments from the match: “One of the coolest things for me – standing side by side with Steph doing the water spit. We got to WrestleMania, and she was like, ‘How do you do that?’ We had to go out there and practice it, and the first time she was terrible. Doing that live at WrestleMania with her was one of the coolest things ever. And then there’s a moment in there where she tags in and Ronda tags in, and you know this thing is going into fifth gear. But I’m just sitting there watching with so much pride and watching her and Ronda tear it up and knowing what this is for both of them and thinking, ‘I hope Steph survives this.’ In that moment, I was just the biggest fan of both of them.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN’s SportsNation with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.