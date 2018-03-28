Various News: Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Do WrestleMania Media With ESPN, WWE Poll on The WrestleMania 34 US Title Match, Impact Planning WrestleMania Week Press Conference

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were doing WrestleMania media with ESPN today. Stephanie posted the following…

– According to Pwinsider.com. Impact Wrestling is planning to stage a press conference designed to promote their Redemption PPV next week in New Orleans. The conference will take place on Saturday, April 7th, and is designed to promote the company’s April 22nd return to PPV from Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. Impact Wrestling champion Austin Aries defending against former champion Alberto El Patron will headline the PPV.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the WWE United States Title Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34. The voting breaks down like this…

* Randy Orton (49%)

* Rusev (29%)

* Bobby Roode (15%)

* Jinder Mahal (7%)