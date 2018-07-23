Triple H And Stephanie McMahon On WWE Evolution Being the ‘WrestleMania of the Women’s Division’

– Triple H And Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN about the announcement of the all-women’s WWE Evolution PPV that was announced on Raw. Highlights are below:

Triple H on the signifance of the Evolution PPV: “Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with #GiveDivasAChance. Everything that’s happened since then has come from that demand — their insistence on seeing that change. Once given the [chance], they have taken every opportunity and not only knocked it out of the park, but hit a grand slam.”

McMahon on being the one to make the announcement: “It’s an honor beyond description, to be the one who gets to make these announcements. To announce the first ever all-women’s Royal Rumble match, and now the first ever all-women’s pay-per-view. To be able to honor the memories and legacies of all of those women who have paved the way — many of whom I knew personally, and a lot of them around the world I don’t — [and] to represent them and this shared passion in what we do and what we love and what we’re all capable of, to me. It really demonstrates this moment of equality, not only for them, but for all of the young girls and women around the world.”

Triple H on the notion that Evolution was created in response to women not competing at the Greatest Royal Rumble: “Let’s take the Saudi Arabia show off the table, and let’s just say it never happened — would anybody question that they deserve this opportunity? To me, it’s a ridiculous statement, the timing of it… You cannot affect change in a region that, culturally, is trying to change, you cannot help them affect that change without being there.”

McMahon on the company being fully behind the PPV: “What’s awesome about this pay-per-view event is that it’s being treated the same as every other pay-per-view, because we believe in it so much. It has the creative writing team. It has all of our live events production, talent relations — all of the different departments that go into making every pay-per-view a success are behind this pay-per-view. In terms of my role, I’m going to do everything I can to make it as big and as successful as it can possibly be. I’m hoping, at any rate, that this is going to be the WrestleMania of the women’s division.”