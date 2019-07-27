wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Appearing on Shangri-La, The Rock Set for The Tonight Show Next Week, Lana and Rusev Attend Real Madrid Game
– WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are appearing in the Rick Rubin Showtime docu-series Shangri-La. Triple H shared a tweet on the subject below. Part four of the docu-series features Rubin discussing his love for the art form of pro wrestling. You can check out Triple H’s tweet below.
.@RickRubin has produced some of the most iconic sounds in the music industry. A genuine fan of our business & a member of our @WWE family, it was great to visit ShangriLa #WrestleMania week. Check out the new four-part docuseries #SHOShangriLa streaming now on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/q1xbhuo4wf
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2019
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon next Wednesday, July 31 to promote his new movie Hobbs & Shaw. He’ll also be appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, August 1 to promote the film.
– WWE shared a photo of Rusev, Lana, and Mike Rome attending a Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid game, which you can see below.
.@WWE Superstars @RusevBUL @LanaWWE & @MikeRomeWWE here @MetLifeStadium for @realmadriden vs @atletienglish ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hr6fA7GHru
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 27, 2019
