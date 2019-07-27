WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Appearing on Shangri-La, The Rock Set for The Tonight Show Next Week, Lana and Rusev Attend Real Madrid Game

– WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are appearing in the Rick Rubin Showtime docu-series Shangri-La. Triple H shared a tweet on the subject below. Part four of the docu-series features Rubin discussing his love for the art form of pro wrestling. You can check out Triple H’s tweet below.

.@RickRubin has produced some of the most iconic sounds in the music industry. A genuine fan of our business & a member of our @WWE family, it was great to visit ShangriLa #WrestleMania week. Check out the new four-part docuseries #SHOShangriLa streaming now on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/q1xbhuo4wf — Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2019

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon next Wednesday, July 31 to promote his new movie Hobbs & Shaw. He’ll also be appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, August 1 to promote the film.

– WWE shared a photo of Rusev, Lana, and Mike Rome attending a Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid game, which you can see below.