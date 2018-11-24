Bruce Prichard Reflects on Attending Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Real Life Wedding in 2003

– During his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed attending Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life wedding. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Bruce Prichard on how special the wedding was in 2003: “It was a special weekend. I remember flying up from Houston, Texas. They had the reception and all of the wedding festivities at this compound in upstate New York. It was really nice and pretty cool. The entire deal was secure. It was probably 20-50 acres or something like that. When you checked in and went through the gates at the very beginning when you arrived, the guardhouse would check your name off and would say, ‘okay, Bruce Prichard, that is your guest and you have to have this gold coin.’ Each person had to have this gold coin on him at any time to be able to present it to any staff or any security that is on the premises to prove that they were with the wedding.

“[We were] the only people at this entire facility. It was a hotel, a bar and a restaurant and then a big ballroom type thing. We had the whole compound. It was pretty nice, and we got in and every night in the rooms they had these beautiful baskets of water – because you are drinking and needed to hydrate, and cookies, goodies and itineraries for the day. They had buses to take everybody from the hotel to the wedding so the wedding was at this church. We got on the bus and it was an incredible, surreal weekend because everywhere you went it was about nuptials about Stephanie and Paul. It was our own people [in the bus] so we can make as much noise as we wanted.”

Prichard on having a good time at the wedding of Triple H and Stephanie: “The bar the night before the wedding was a hell of a good time and it was with John Layfield and Fit Finlay, and we had a few adult beverages. The wedding was spectacular; about $400,000 worth of roses for this event. It was unbelievable. It was one of those fairytale weddings that you see in the movies and on television.”