Jim Ross Discusses If Triple H Played A Role in Keeping Steve Austin Out of Top Spot in WWE in 2002

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the rumors that Triple H was behind some of the questionable booking for Steve Austin in 2002 that led to Austin walking out on WWE. Triple H won the Royal Rumble in 2002 and ended up headlining WrestleMania 18 against Chris Jericho, a spot Austin felt should have gone to him. Austin ended up walking out of the company a short time later. Triple H was, of course, also dating Stephanie McMahon at the time. JR doesn’t feel that Triple H would do something that counterproductive. Highlights are below.

On how he isn’t buying into the idea that Triple H had a role in keeping Austin down: “I think a lot of guys felt, there’s a similar philosophy, or feeling, that Triple H is taking advantage of his dating the boss’ daughter as the reason that he was getting a great push.”

“I can’t buy into that. I’m buying into the fact that he was dating the boss’ daughter, so be it. I used to tell Joanie that. ‘Joanie, I can’t legislate who somebody dates, he doesn’t want to be with you anymore.’ And then she’d start crying. Like Fred Gwynne on The Munsters. God bless her. She was so distraught. Another goddamn element to deal with in talent relations. I just don’t think he would do that.”

On how Triple H wanted to be the top guy, as all WWE talent should want to be: “I think he wanted to be the top guy, but if he didn’t want to be the top guy, then something is wrong with Triple H. Anybody on the roster, if you’re not there to be the top guy, then why the fuck are you here? Are you going to be content with your lot in life because that’s where you perceive is as high as you can go so I’m not going to work any harder. He worked very hard to get better, he was an excellent babyface, he’s a better heel. And I think in today’s climate, where he’s such an influential player in WWE, people take today’s rules of being a power broker and they put it into yesterday’s storyline.”

On how Triple H didn’t have that much stroke back then: “I’m just telling you, he did not have even an iota of the stroke then that he obviously had subsequently and especially today. So I don’t go for that one. I know it’s convenient and Triple H and Vince, they’re very polarizing figures as we both know, but I don’t think Triple H would do that because I just don’t believe that he’s that kind of guy. I know he’s a businessman, I know he’s hard edged, he’s learned that from Vince, all power brokers, all head honchos in pro-wrestling that I’ve ever worked for in 40+ years, have been strong handed. Every one of them. No different.”

