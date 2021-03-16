Triple H And Steve Austin Reminisce About First PPV Match Together

Steve Austin and Triple H celebrated 3:16 Day by looking back on their first-ever PPV singles match in 1996. Triple H took to Twitter on Tuesday to look back at the match, which opened the show and saw Austin pick up the win.

The Game wrote:

“Our first one on one match on a @WWE PPV..(The argument over who would be the heel was epic, lol). This lead to decades of Stunners, pedigrees, incredible crowds, tons of laughs & A LOT of beer (he drank, I mostly wore) Happy #316Day & thanks for years of memories @steveaustinBSR”

Austin responded to the post, retweeting it and adding:

“I remember that match! I ended up being the baby… You outsmarted me! Thanks for the memories. Two man Power Trip ended way too soon..”

