WWE News: Triple H Poses Backstage With Street Profits, Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai Tweet Following NXT TakeOver Match
– Triple H tweeted his congratulations to the Street Profits on their NXT Tag Team Titles victory, along with photos of him backstage with the new champs: “Carrying @WWENXT gold “like nobody can.” Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT #NXTTagTeam Champions … @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE! #StreetProfits #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver: XXV”
– Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai both tweeted following their match at NXT TakeOver: XXV which saw Baszler beat Shirai.
Baszler wrote: She gets praised for the very things you hate about me. And you wonder why I don’t care about the “Universe”
Shirai wrote: I’m so sorry I couldn’t get the title, but I will never stop.
I promise, the next time I face her, I will beat her up until I can’t anymore.
I’m so sorry I couldn’t get the title, but I will never stop.
